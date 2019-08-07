Naveen lays foundation stone for 22 projects

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
foundation stone
22

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for 22 developmental projects across 10 sectors in the state.

The foundation stone for these projects were done through video conference at Lok Seva Bhavan today.

Related Posts

Orissa HC rejects plea for stay on SAT abolition order

Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 20 Odisha dists

BK Sharma appointed DGP in-charge of Odisha

A total of Rs 4,461 crore will be invested in the projects that will create job opportunities for 9,230 people.

Naveen also inaugurated 10 companies, including Aarati Steel, Hindalco, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Cement, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd and Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd.

Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra was also present in the event, among others.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.