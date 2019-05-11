Naveen Launches Rebuild Odisha web portal for Cyclone FANI aid

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the Rebuild Odisha portal where people can donate funds for restoration and rehabilitation in Cyclone Fani-affected areas.

Launched with the punchline ‘recover, restore, revitalise’ the website— rebuild.odisha.gov.in — aims at rebuilding Odisha after the ‘FANI’ devastation in the state. The web portal has been developed for crowdfunding of various projects in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha.

Individuals/Organisations can directly make donations to projects such as restoration of schools, provision of shelters, supporting the homeless, distributing, etc. Contributions can also be made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on the website.

“Extremely Severe Cyclone “FANI” has devastated Odisha on 3rd May 2019 causing huge loss to infrastructure and livelihood. It now becomes our foremost duty to help our people affected by this calamity. I appeal to all Individuals, Central and State PSUs, Corporate Houses, Business and Industrial Houses, Banks and Charitable institutions, Trust and other institutions to contribute generously to CMRF, Odisha,” Patnaik appealed through the newly-launched website.

It should be noted that on May 3, cyclone Fani made landfall near Puri, affecting more than 1.5 crore people in 14 districts, and destroying the entire basic infrastructure like power, drinking water and telecommunication.

According to official reports, 5.08 lakh houses have been damaged. Over 34.56 lakh livestock casualty has also been reported from the 14 affected districts. The death toll in the extremely severe cyclonic storm has touched 43 so far.