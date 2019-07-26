Naveen launches Odisha Tourism’s revamped website

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the revamped website of Odisha Tourism odishatourism.gov.in in presence of a large gathering of stakeholders — Ministers, senior officials, captains of industry, bloggers and media.

“It has been our constant endeavour to showcase Odisha to the world. Tourism is amongst the most sustainable routes to maximising employment opportunities for our youth and ensuring shared prosperity through community participation,” said the Chief Minister.

“Leveraging digital technologies are consistently helping us unlock the true potential of Odisha Tourism. Our digital platform will also empower lakhs of people operating in the tourism and hospitality sector, individually and collectively, by virtue of it being an all-inclusive participatory platform. They can now leverage networks and reach out to tourists and potential business partners from far corners of the world, opening a huge window of opportunities,” he added.

“Thanks to these and other initiatives, tourist arrivals are growing at an impressive annual rate of over 9 per cent. I congratulate the Tourism Department for ushering in a new era in Odisha Tourism’s digital journey,” the CM further stated.

The revamped website involves a pilot implementation of an e-commerce platform for Odisha’s Handlooms and Handicrafts by promoting state brands Boyanika and Utkalika on our website. This will enable users to shop for authentic souvenirs from Odisha.

Another key highlight of the website is its foray into the relatively new yet trending concept of virtual reality or VR tourism. An interactive map adorned with indigenous art forms of Odisha like Pattachitra allows the user to view multiple tourist attractions in 360-degree views and virtual tours.