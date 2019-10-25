Naveen Launches ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ social service programme

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo and CM Naveen Patnaik today launched Odisha-Mo Parivar, a social service programme, aimed at protecting the environment, encouraging blood donation & helping Odias stranded in foreign countries.

“4.5 crore Odias are my family, I have been always working for their welfare. In order to take it ahead, I am launching “Odisha-Mo Parivar” programme,” announced Patnaik.

Patnaik said the programme (Odisha-My Family) is a tribute to late Biju Patnaik, who always worked for the welfare of the people of Odisha, lending support to the poor and the needy.

The programme will focus on three areas-Environment protection; Blood donation & Welfare and Assistance to Odias in distress, Patnaik said adding that his party workers in order to protect the environment will undertake extensive planting of trees as well as create awareness among the public.

Naveen said that his party’s ‘Jeevan Bindu’ programme has been running successfully with cooperation from all and he intends to make it into a social movement. He even pointed out that often Odias residing in the country and abroad are facing difficulties, our party workers will stand with them and their family members at the time of their distress and provide them with assistance.

“Blessings of the people of Odisha has given me the opportunity to serve and I am grateful for this. I believe that with full cooperation from the people of Odisha, Biju Janata Dal’s “Odisha-Mo Paribar” programme will go a long way in providing service to the people,” Patnaik stated.

In order to execute the social service programme, party leader Arup Patnaik has been made convenor of the programme, while Pinaki Mishra, Chandrasekhar Sahu, Atanu Nayak, Nalinikant Pradhan & Achyuta Samanta have been co-convenors. This apart, Manohar Randhari, Anant Narayan Jena, Sudhir Samal, Susant Rout, Sanjeeb Mallick, Latika Pradhan, Rita Tarai, Bharati Singh, Sunita Biswal, Sandhaya Kumari Nayak, Daizalin Mohapatra and Gourahari Mishra have been appointed as members of the programme.