Naveen Launches Multi Dimensional Pilot Project For Nabarangpur Farmers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched a multi dimensional pilot project for the development of agriculture and augmentation of farmers’ income in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district.

The project was launched via video conferencing from Lok Seva Bhawan here. The investment of the project is Rs 5.21 crore for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Launching the development project, the Chief Minister said, ” The government aims at making agriculture a profitable business. The project in Nabarangpur district will help increase the income of farmers and their potentials in the field of horticulture, fisheries, poultry farming, animal husbandry and aromatic industry.”

As many as 12 departments under CSIR, ICAR, ICMR, Department of Bio-Technology as well as Research and Development (R&D) of Union Government are cooperating with 15 departments of Odisha Government for the project.

According to a press note released by the Chief Minister’s Office stated: “Under this programme, several initiatives including high yielding fruits and vegetables, setting up of commercial nurseries, aromatic agricultural produces like turmeric, lemongrass and essential oils, incense stick manufacturing, biofertilizer, fisheries, water harvesting project and poultry farming will be undertaken using advanced technology in the sector”.