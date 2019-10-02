Naveen launches ‘Mo Safaiwala’ sanitation campaign

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s sanitation programme- Mo Safaiwala campaign for behavior change on sanitation.

The initiative will encourage people to take a pledge to keep their surroundings clean, involving students & residents’ welfare associations as change agents.

As part of the people connect Mo Safaiwala programme, all students will be taking a pledge to be ‘safaiwala’. The initiative will continue in all schools for the next three months during prayers.

