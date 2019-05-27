Naveen invites PM Modi to swearing-in ceremony on May 29

Bhubaneswar: As Chief Minister-designate Naveen Patnaik is all set to take oath for the record fifth time after Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s landslide victory in Odisha, he extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 29 at IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar. Naveen will be administered the oath by the Governor of Odisha at 10.30 am.

The invitation assumes significance as Patnaik and PM Modi had engaged in a war of words with either side asserting victory in the election while campaigning.

Exuding confidence that the BJD will be re-elected to power, Patnaik on April 24 had invited PM Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony after the declaration of poll results on May 23.

Addressing a rally in Balasore parliamentary seat, Patnaik had asserted that his party has secured adequate votes in the first three phases to form the next government in the state.

“The prime minister said he would visit Odisha after the exit of the BJD government. The BJD has already secured the majority in the first three phases. I politely invite Modiji to attend the BJD government’s oath-taking ceremony as a guest,” he had said.

Apart from PM Modi, Naveen also invited outgoing Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Make in Odisha conclave investors and senior leaders of various political parties in Odisha.