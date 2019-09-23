Naveen invites Korean Industries to invest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Shin Bong Kil, on Monday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan with a nine-member business delegation and evinced keen interest in investing in Odisha in various sectors.

Welcoming the Korean Ambassador and the business delegation, the Chief Minister said that there is a significant opportunity for both Korea and Odisha to strengthen trade, investment and tourism exchanges.

The CM further stated that “It gives me great pleasure in welcoming the delegation from the Republic of Korea to Odisha. Our State, along with being the most resource-rich state of India, has also been consistently ranked amongst the top 3 states in terms of live manufacturing investments and the first in the implementation of industrial projects in India.”

Speaking about the State’s 6 focus sectors namely — Electronics manufacturing, Petroleum, Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals, Textiles, Tourism and Downstream to Metal and Food Processing, Patnaik said the State would facilitate the growth of these industries by providing a conducive business environment, industry-ready infrastructure and skilled workforce.

Expressing that Korea and Odisha have many possibilities to collaborate across identified focus sectors, he said the State would soon promulgate a strategy document Vision 2030 which aims to ensure 50 per cent of the primary metals produced in the State is value-added within the State.

Korean Ambassador Shin Bong Kil appreciated the vision of the Chief Minister and the keenness of Odisha Government for investment and industrialisation in the State.

He expressed strong possibilities of investment in various sectors including agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and services.

Skill Development Authority Chairman Subrato Bagchi spoke on the advantages Odisha offer in skilled manpower.

He said that Odisha is setting up a world skill centre at a cost of 200 million US Dollar. It would provide skill training to 150,000 persons in 8 streams. Industries Secretary Hemanta Sharma gave the welcome address. Before the meeting with the Chief Minister, a presentation was made to the Korean delegation in the Korean language on the business opportunities in Odisha.

Among others, Minister for Industries, MSME, Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra, Development Commissioner, and other senior officers was present.