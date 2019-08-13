Naveen inaugurates NTHA Odisha to nurture hockey talent

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the high-performance hockey centre – Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA), Odisha, that will groom the best hockey talent in the State into future national and international players.

This elite hockey academy has been opened in Bhubaneswar as part of the three-pronged Tata Odisha Hockey Programme, a joint initiative of Tata Steel, Tata Trusts and Government of Odisha to nurture sports talent in the State, which is already being hailed as a cradle for the sport.

The State government sports hostels in Bhubaneswar, Sundargarh, and Rourkela will become the Regional Development Centres (RDCs), where experts engaged by Tata Trusts and Tata Steel will work with the RDCs to further enhance their efficiency and excellence.

Ten to 20 grassroots centres will initially be established in Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts. The talent scouted from the grassroots centers will be recommended for admission into the sports hostels. The grassroots centres and the RDCs will ensure a continuous flow of talent into NTHA.

The government will help develop infrastructure in these regions to improve the quality of hockey players being fed into the RDCs and NTHA Odisha. Young players from the community, who are enthusiastic and willing to work with children, will be trained and provided with career opportunities as trainers and coordinators in these centres.

The Academy was formally dedicated to the Nation by Chief Minister in the presence of Mr T.V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel and Tusharkanti Behera, Minister, Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha. Vineel Krishna, Director, Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, Mr. Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Corporate Services), Tata Steel, and Mr Burzis Taraporevala, Senior Advisor, Tata Trusts, also graced the occasion with their presence.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said: “Bhubaneswar is fast emerging as the sports capital of India. With the establishment of NTHA Odisha, youth from the State will get the best-in-class training on artificial turf from an early age that will enable players to compete at par with their international counterparts. This initiative will also help in making high-performance hockey coaches. Ultimately, this programme will increase the number of Odisha players in the National team representing India on the international stage.”

NTHA Odisha will be operated from the existing infrastructure that was set-up to host the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 in Bhubaneshwar. Access to the Abhinav Bindra Target Performance Centre, Bhubaneswar, will provide the best sports medicine support to improve the performance of the players.

Mr T.V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel said:”Tata Steel has always supported and encouraged sports as a vocation and a career. It is always our effort to nurture sporting talent by providing access to state-of-the-art sports facilities and rigorous training. Tata Steel has a significant connection with youth at the grass-root level through various programmes. I am confident that the academy will enhance the efforts of the State to develop champions of the future.”

Tata Steel has a long and enduring commitment to sports. Over the years, the Company has created infrastructure for various sports disciplines, including hockey, which is popular in and around its areas of operation. The Company has established three sports academies (Tata Football Academy, Tata Archery Academy and Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur and now Odisha), two extension centres run along with Sports Authorities of India (Athletics and Boxing), and training centres covering 17 disciplines, including basketball, badminton, volleyball, table tennis and chess.