Naveen Inaugurates National Workshop On Safety Of Women And Children

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here today inaugurated a “National Workshop on Wide Consultations by Stakeholders on Safety of Women and Children”.

The Odisha CM appreciated the association of National Police Foundation & Institute and UNICEF for organising the workshop. Patnaik also released a Coffee Table Book on “Paree Paain Kathatiye — A word for the little Angel” and also a Documentary film on Paree at Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, “I am glad to learn that the 15-day social awareness campaign against child sexual abuse — “Paree Paain Kathatiye” was a phenomenal success in bringing awareness on the roles and responsibilities of parents, relatives, and members of the community and also sensitising Police Personnel in prevention of sexual offences against minor children, especially minor girls. I hope such noble initiatives by Odisha Police will continue in future in the next phase of Paree Campaign to help address various social evils and heinous crimes against women and girl children.”

“The Police have a responsibility to create a secure environment for the citizens. I expect the State Police to take prompt, effective and exemplary action against anti-socials and criminals,” the Chief Minister said.

“I hope that the daylong deliberations will yield fruitful ideas and an effective action plan will be evolved to ensure safety of women and children in our society,” Patnaik said, besides thanking the UNICEF for continued support for the cause of women and children in the state of Odisha.

Among others Minister of State for Home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy, DGP Dr. R.P. Sharma, Principal Secretary W&CD Ms. Anu Garg, Ex-DGP UP and Chairman Police Foundation Prakash Singh, Dr. Monica Neilson from UNICEF were present at the inaugural ceremony.