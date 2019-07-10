Naveen inaugurates Haj House, expresses good wishes to Haj pilgrims

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated Haj House for facilitating accommodation for Haj pilgrims of Odisha and also expressed his good wishes to them all ahead of their pilgrimage.

The inaugural of Haj House followed by felicitation ceremony of Haj Pilgrims 2019 was also graced by Odisha Minorities Welfare Minister Jagannath Sarka at Jaydev Bhawan here.

According to a press note released by the State Government, a total of 653 Haj pilgrims of the State are selected to proceed to Saudi Arab (Mecca, Madina) through State Haj Committee this year. Of the 653 Haj pilgrims, 386 are male and 267 are female pilgrims.

In order to help and guide the Haj pilgrims of our State at Saudi Arab, three Government Servants have been deputed on Government expenditure as Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj. Haj pilgrims are also provided Haj guide in Odia and Haj kit (Trolley Bag, bag pack), etc free of cost.

Haj workshops are conducted in different zone of the State for imparting training and health check-up of the Haj pilgrims. This year the Haj pilgrims of Odisha will proceed to Saudi Arab from Kolkata Embarkation point within 25th July to 5th August, 2019. They will return after staying about 45 days in Saudi Arab within 1st September to 13th September, 2019, the press note further stated.