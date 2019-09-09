Naveen inaugurates Exclusive Tribal Retail Outlet ‘Adisha’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the revamped exclusive Tribal Retail Outlet named Adisha (Adibasi Odisha) on the premises of TDCCOL Head Office in Bhubaneswar.

The exclusive outlet of the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL), an Apex Co-operative under ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department of Odisha was inaugurated in the presence of Minister Jagannath Saraka.

The new retail outlet is a one-stop-shop for bringing the consumer altogether different experience to witness with. It has been planned and conceptualized by TDCCOL Managing Director Mansi Nimbhal.

TDCCOL is operating since 1967 to facilitate the marketing of tribal produces with a view to ensure remunerative price to the primary producers/collectors. To facilitate the marketing of tribal products like minor forest produces, Surplus Agriculture Produces, handicraft, handlooms, art, jewellery , spices, painting , food items like ragi cookies, bakery products and much more – organically crafted with love by the tribals themselves, TDCCOL has 11 exclusive Tribal World Outlets in six districts in the State apart from a dedicated mobile shop i.e. Tribals on Wheels.

Among others, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Anant Narayan Jena, Principal Secretary Ranjana Chopra and SC/ST Development Director Sachin R. Yadav were present on the occasion.

