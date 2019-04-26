Naveen holds roadshow in Kendrapara

Garadpur: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a massive roadshow during his visit to Patkura assembly constituency in Kendrapara district today.

Patnaik started the roadshow from Nuapada and reached Hurasahi via Bedari, Patkura, Naindipur, Garadpur, Kalabuda, Korua College Square, Bangalpur, Mahal and Chanpur Market.

Beginning his speech with Jay Jagannath, Patnaik termed Patkura as the karma bhumi (land of action) of former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik and appealed to the people to vote BJD to power.

Naveen claimed that candidates contesting elections from other parties did nothing for the development of Kendrapara. “Whatever development took place here is done by the BJD government,” he said.

Prior to Patnaik’s road show, Ollywood actors Raimohan Parida, Sabyasachi Mishra, Chandan and Lina campaigned in Patkura and appealed to the people to vote for BJD Lok Sabha candidate Anubhav Mohanty.

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of public including women and BJD workers thronged along the road to catch a glimpse of the CM. The high-pitched address of the CM and ululation by women reverberated the atmosphere.

During the road show, the CM also highlighted various welfare schemes implemented by the BJD government for the people. He appealed to the people to take maximum benefits of those schemes and vote for Anubhav to strengthen the BJD party.