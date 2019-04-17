Naveen holds mega roadshow in Cuttack

Cuttack: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today held a mega roadshow in the Millenium City, Cuttack as part of his marathon campaign for the third and fourth phase elections in Odisha.

The Odisha CM also offered prayers at the Chandi Temple here during his visit to Cuttack to campaign for the party candidates Bharturhari Mahtab from the Cuttack Lok Sabha and Debasish Samnatray from Cuttack-Barabati Assembly segment.

The roadshow which started from CDA will culminate at Press Chhak at Khapuria. All the party nominees for the ensuing Assembly and LS poll including local leaders participated in the mega roadshow.

Cuttack parliamentary constituency will go to polls in the third phase elections in Odisha, scheduled to be held on April 23.