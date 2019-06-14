Naveen holds meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is on an official tour to Delhi held a meeting with Union Petroleum & Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday evening.

The two leaders discussed on enhancing Odisha’s footprints further in the steel sector and the creation of employment opportunity for youths in the state.

“I had a cordial meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on how we can give further employment and development and welfare of the mutual programmes of both Centre and state which will benefit the people of Odisha,” said the Odisha CM after the meeting.

Speaking about the meeting with the Odisha CM, Pradhan said, “We discussed ways to work together to usher in economic & industrial development and generate employment opportunities to bring all round prosperity for the people of Odisha.”

“We also discussed enhancing Odisha’s footprints further in the steel sector. Steel will have a large influence in rejuvenating the economy in Odisha. The centre is committed to developing Odisha as a global hub of ancillary industry in the steel sector,” he added.

On the occasion, the Union Steel Minister and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary handed over a cheque of Rs 3 crore to the Odisha CM for CM’s relief fund for the restoration works in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Fani.