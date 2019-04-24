Naveen hits back at PM Modi for not visiting Odisha during natural calamities

Balasore: BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for apathy towards Odisha during natural calamities.

Addressing a series of election rallies in Balasore’s Bhogarai and then in Jaleswar’s Sikharpur, Patnaik said that when Odisha was reeling under huge damage caused by cyclones— Phailin & Titli— and drought, the Prime Minister did not visit the state and he even did not have time for that. But since the election is underway, the PM is visiting Odisha frequently only for votes.

Taking a dig at PM Modi’s comment that he would visit Odisha for the formation of BJP government in the State, Patnaik said that his party has already secured majority in the 2019 polls. “I invite the PM to attend our swearing in ceremony’, Naveen said politely.

The Odisha CM, further, spoke about the Centre’s share in the construction of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore. Patnaik said the State spent Rs 250 crore for the medical institution wherein the Central Government spent only Rs 100 crore.

Patnaik also alleged that a Central Minister from Odisha had then opposed the health service project. But the State Government built the hospital after taking prior permission from the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee.

“What kind of politics is it? The Swabhimani (Self-respectful) Odias of the soil of Fakir Mohan Senapati would give a befitting to it,” the BJD Supremo fumed.

During his address in the election rally, the BJD President appealed the voters to cast their vote to the conch symbol.

Notably, the ruling BJD has fielded Rabindra Jena as MP candidate and Ananta Das as MLA candidate. Balasore is going to polls in the fourth phase elections in Odisha scheduled to be held on April 29.

The BJD Chief is on a marathon campaign in Balasore district which started from Bhograi, Jaleswar, Basta, Nilgiri and will culminate at Remuna. Later in the afternoon, he will be holding a roadshow in Baripada town. The regional satrap will have his night halt at Baripada Circuit House.