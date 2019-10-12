Naveen has betrayed Bijepur people: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar/Bijepur: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has betrayed the people of Bijepur despite promising their wellbeing.

Addressing election rallies at Talapali and Agalpur under Gaisilet block in Bijepur assembly constituency, Pradhan alleged that the Chief Minister has failed to fulfill his promise made to Bijepur people during the general polls that he will initiate all round development of the region.

The Union Minister said the main issue is that why Patnaik preferred to contest election from Bijepur and then ditched the sentiments of people by leaving the seat although he has retained Hinjili seat. Pradhan came down heavily on the Chief Minister that his government is based on handing out false promises and said he has betrayed the people of Western Odisha.

Pradhan questioned Patnaik: ‘ Was it the mistake of Bijepur people to rely on him and his false promises? The Chief Minister must say what he has done for them by taking oath in the name of Lord Jagannath and Maa Samalei.’

The Union Minister said has come here to address the rallies after being inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made it clear that his campaign is not against any person. Pradhan equated the confidence of Chief Minister that he will romp home victory with the lamp which is fast running out of oil. Naveen has himself admitted that the victory margin will be reduced, he added.

Pradhan mocked at Odisha government’s Mo Sarkar initiative saying as if Patnaik’s previous dispensations were run by corrupt people involved in ponzi scams. He criticized that the SP of Jajpur has gone to supervise hospitals in the absence of district collector.

The people of Bijepur are yet get piped drinking water, Pradhan said and added that Gangadhar irrigation project is in limbo. The Modi government has hiked the MSP of paddy up to two and half times and the procurement price of paddy is at Rs 1200 per quintal, he said.

Pradhan urged the people of Bijepur to vote in favour of BJP candidate Sanat Gadatia and said only Modi dispensation can provide better administration and carry out all round development of the region. The Modi government is committed to provide drinking water, electricity, gas and basic amenities to the people and appealed them to rely on the dispensation.