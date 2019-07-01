Naveen hands over cheques to kin of slain jawans

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday handed over cheques of financial assistance to the families of two jawans who were martyred in Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two organisations–Khariar Road senior citizens’ association and Mumbai Rotary Club– and Nuapada MLA Rajendra Prasad Dholakia extended financial assistance to the families of CRPF constable Manoj Kumar Behera and Havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo.

The CM handed over the financial assistance in the form of cheques to the families of the two jawans. He also thanked the contributors for extending helping hands to the martyrs’ families.

Notably, 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans including two Odias- Manoj Behera and Prasanna Sahu, lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into the bus carrying the jawans on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.