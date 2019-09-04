Naveen hands out appointment letters to 106 Welfare Extension Officers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday attended the orientation programme for newly recruited Welfare Extension Officers (WEOs) in ST & SC Development, Minority & Backward Class Welfare Department.

Patnaik, who was the Chief Guest at the event entitled the officials as ‘agents of change’ and not just government employees.

Wishing the young recruits a very successful career in public life, the Chief Minister reminded them of the 5Ts Mantra of his government.

The Odisha CM also handed over the appointment letters to 106 new officials selected for the post of WEOs in ST & SC Development, Minority & Backward Class Welfare Department through the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

Patnaik also launched e-commerce portal of TDCOL for promotion and sale of tribal artefacts, e-samrudhi app for monitoring of OTELIP programme apart from launching the website of tribal museum on the occasion.