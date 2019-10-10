Naveen hails centre’s decision to commence direct flight between Bhubaneswar & Surat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hailed Union Minister Hardeep Puri to giving his nod to commence a direct Air India flight between Bhubaneswar and Surat.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:

Thank Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri for honouring #Odisha’s long standing demand to operate direct @airindiain flight from #Bhubaneswar to #Surat. The tri-weekly flight will immensely benefit people of Odisha and will give a huge boost to tourism and trade.@MoCA_GoI https://t.co/oTYvmKZVRY — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 10, 2019

It should be mentioned here that direct flight operation between Bhubaneswar, Surat will start from 1st January 2020 (three days a week). People of Odisha will be immensely benefited by this decision. It will also promote business and tourism.

This was informed by Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi through a Twitter post earlier today.

