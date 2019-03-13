Naveen hails Balasore youth for qualifying as research scientist in ISRO

Balasore: A 20-year-old youth from Odisha’s Balasore district, Alok Bhanja, has brought laurels for the state by securing the top spot among 7 lakh aspirants of research scientists in ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the future scientist from Odisha for setting an example for others. Taking to Twitter, Naveen wrote, “Success is obvious with devotion towards work. Alok Bhanja from Balasore’s Praharajpur, who will soon join as a scientist in ISRO, is a burning example of this saying.”

“I wish he brings more laurels for Odisha as well as the country. I would like to wish Alok and his family for this achievement,” the Odisha CM added.

According to reports, Alok will be imparted training in NASA ( National Aeronautics and Space Administration), BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) and in Particle Board of Russia after completing his graduation course.

Born in a mediocre family, Alok showed signs of brilliance at an early age of seven by receiving a scholarship for studies. His father, Dayanidhi Bhanja, a vegetable farmer and mother Gitanjali, a housemaker, were for sure that their son would become successful in the future.

Starting his schooling from Shraddhapur high school in Bhogarai, Alok secured 90 per cent marks in Matriculation exams and then completed Plus II in science stream from Vidyanjali College. At present, Alok is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Fakir Mohan Autonomous College.

When Alok excelled in studies from childhood, the couple focused on his studies. With Alok’s recent feat, his parents are now full of hope that he becomes a successful scientist and serves the country.