Naveen forms panel to monitor BJD’s membership drive

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to monitor and co-ordinate the membership drive of BJD across the state, party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday formed a committee.

The Membership drive will start from September 2. MP Prasanna Acharya and MLA Debiprasad Mishra are the members of the state-level committee while party legislator Pramila Mallick is the convenor.

Besides, MLA Sanjay Kumar Dasburma, former MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, MLA Pradeep Panigrahi and MLA Pranab Prakash Das has been selected as the members of the committee, party’s State General Secretary Bijaya Nayak said in a statement.