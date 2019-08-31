Naveen Felicitates World Skills Event Gold Medalist S. Aswatha Narayan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated S. Aswatha Narayan who bagged gold medal at the World Skills Competition held in Kazan, Russia.

Commending the achievement of Aswatha at a special function organised at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister announced Rs.10 lakh cash award for him and Rs.5 lakh for his Coach Rajat Kumar Samantray.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs.5 crore assistance to CV Raman College of Engineering, where Aswatha is pursuing his B.Tech, for setting up Biju Patnaik Centre of Excellence. The Chief Minister also felicitated the Chairman of CV Raman College of Engineering Dr. Sanjeeb Rout, Coach Rajat Kumar Samantray and two other participants Xenophone Das and Abinash Swain.

Congratulating Aswatha Narayan, the Chief Minister appreciated his immense talent and determined effort to compete with the best in the world and coming out as a champion. The Odisha CM said, “You have truly become an icon for the millions of youngsters who are pursuing skills in various trades. This win at the global level is a reaffirmation of our commitment towards providing the best opportunities for the youth of Odisha in Skill Development.

“I am delighted to announce an award Rs.5 crores to CV Raman Institute to set up Biju Patnaik Centre of Excellence, our Gold Medal winner a cash award of Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakhs for the Coach who has helped make history. I appeal to all the youngsters of Odisha in ITI, Polytechnics and other skill institutions to participate in the forthcoming Odisha skills and subsequently India Skills and World skills in 2021,” Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister also felicitated BWF Para-Badminton Championship Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat today. Commending his success in the sports event, Naveen appreciated him for becoming a role model for the youth. The CM also presented a silver souvenir and a cash reward of Rs 30.95 lakhs to Bhagat.

Among others, Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subrato Bagchi, Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Premananda Nayak, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Skill Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary Hemanta Sharma, Chairman of the CV Raman College of Engineering Dr. Sanjeeb Rout were present during the felicitation ceremony.