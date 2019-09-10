Naveen felicitates brave school kids for saving minor from drowing in Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated two Class VIII students of Korei High School in Jajpur district for saving a six-year-old schoolboy from drowning in a pond.

Notably, on September 2, the six-year-old kid, Abul Ruman Khan, of Sadakpur Primary School accidentally slipped into a pond while returning from the school after Ganesh Puja celebration. On seeing the minor drowning, Sk Tasif Raja and Md. Soyaib, both students of Class VIII in Korei High School, jumped into the water body and managed to pull out the kid.

The heroic act and presence of mind of the school students received appreciation for all walks of life. The Odisha CM today highly commended the heroic act of the duo in saving the life of a minor schoolboy.

The Chief Minister felicitated the school kids with study materials including dictionary and grammar book during a ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhawan here this evening. This apart, Patnaik also offered them chocolates.

Jajpur MLA Sarmistha Sethi, Korei MLA Ashok Bal, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) R Balakrishnan, other senior officials and the family members of the three school kids were present on the occasion.