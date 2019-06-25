Naveen felicitates 7 woman rugby players from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated seven woman rugby players who won bronze medal for India in the Asian Women’s Rugby Championship held in Philippines.

The seven players are Sumitra Nayak, Hupi Majhi, Parbati Kisku, Rajani Sabar, Mirarani Hembram, Subhalaxmi Barik and Laxmipriya Sahu.

The CM highly praised their sporting talent and presented silver filigree to them. Stating that the Odia players brought laurels for the state as well as the country, he wished them more success in future.

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand was also present on the occasion.

Notably, the Odia rugby players had participated in the Asian Women’s Rugby Championship held in Manila of Philippines from June 19 to 22.