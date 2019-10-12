Naveen Expresses Solidarity With People Of Japan For Super Typhoon Hagibis

Bhubaneswar: As typhoon Hagibis hit Japan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has empathised and prayed for the people of the country by tweeting.

Patnaik today expressed his solidarity with Japan which is bracing for super typhoon Hagibis, considered one of the most powerful storms in the Pacific this season.

Notably, the storm is already battering Chiba prefecture where violent gusts have torn roofs off homes and left some residents with injuries, reports public broadcaster NHK. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) officials have classified typhoon Hagibis as “very strong”.

