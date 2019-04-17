Naveen expresses grief over polling supervisor’s death in Maoist attack

By pragativadinewsservice
polling supervisor's death
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the sad demise of polling supervisor Sanjukta Digal in a Maoist attack in Kandhamal district today.

Taking to Twitter, Naveen expressed his deep anguish over the heart-rending incident. He also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayer for the departed soul.

With just a day before the second phase of elections, suspected Maoists shot dead a woman polling supervisor Sanjukta Digal at Balandapara under Gochhapada tehsil in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

The supervisor, Sanjukta Diggal, was hit in the head. The Maoist fired shots while the poll officials were waiting near their parked vehicle, suspecting landmines ahead. Earlier in the day, suspected Maoists had torched a vehicle, carrying poll officials, in the district.

Also Read: Woman polling supervisor shot dead by Maoists in Kandhamal

Also Read: Maoists torch vehicle of polling party in Kandhamal

pragativadinewsservice
