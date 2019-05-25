Naveen expresses gratitude to people of Odisha for another opportunity

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Odisha and thanked the citizens for his victory on General election 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Naveen thanked everyone for giving him yet another opportunity to serve the 4.5 crore people of the state. Besides, he also urged everyone to come forward and build a new Odisha with concerted efforts.

The BJD Chief is set to become the Chief Minister of Odisha for the record fifth time.

