Naveen directs to implement 5-yr action plan for restoring green cover lost in Cyclone FANI

Bhubaneswar: In order to restore the lost green cover across the state in devastating Cyclone FANI, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday directed to implement a five-year action plan on Revival of Coastal Shelter Belt & Afforestation Programme at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the State Secretariat today, the Odisha Chief Minister directed to take up the afforestation initiative in a mission mode.

According to a press release, the State Government has planned to plant trees in 8000 hectares over the next five years. While 65 lakh saplings have been distributed and planted in the FANI affected areas in 2018-19, it will be doubled to about 1.30 crore saplings in the year 2019-20.

50 lakh saplings will also be distributed free of cost among the public and various organizations for plantation in their respective areas.

While 5 lakh trees will be planted under the Urban Tree Plantation Programme over the next five years, one lakh trees will be planted in the year 2019-20. Around 30,000 uprooted but intact trees will be replanted, reports said.

Besides, fruit-bearing trees will be also planted in around 12000 hectares for the livelihood of people in FANI affected areas. They will also be provided with Inter-cropping package for three years. Along with the distribution of 5 lakh saplings, 4 lakh nutri-gardens will be set up in backyards of people, the press note further stated.