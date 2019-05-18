Naveen Directs To Finish Damage Repair Works of Puri Srimandir By June 17

Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today directed the officials concerned to complete the damage repair works of Puri Srimandir by June 17.

The Odisha CM today took stock of the widespread damages in Srimandir caused by Cyclone FANI and directed for its recovery by next month.

Talking to the media soon after reviewing the damage in the Sri Jagannath Temple, Patnaik said, “The Jaya idol Srimandir, damaged by the cyclone, will be constructed again.”

The extremely severe cyclonic storm “FANI”, which made its landfall in Puri on May 3, caused massive damage to the district including the 12th Century Shrine.