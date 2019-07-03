Naveen directs to complete construction of railway line from Haridaspur to Kendrapara by Sept

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of railway line from Haridaspur to Kendrapara by September of this year.

A high-level review meeting on the progress of the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line construction was under the Chairmanship of the Odisha CM at the State Secretariat here.

The CM expressed satisfaction on the progress of construction work on the 47-kilometre long railway line from Haridaspur to Kendrapara. Recently, a rail tower car was operated on a trial basis on the Haridaspur-Paradip rail route for the first time.

During the meeting, Patnaik directed the Kendrapara District Administration to continue construction of the railway line at all place uninterruptedly.

Besides, the CM also directed the Energy Department and OPTCL to complete the work of Kendrapara Electrical Substation by September. Patnaik said that this would help in running electric trains on the newly-constructed rail line on the first day of its completion.

Moreover, the Odisha CM has also asked the local MP and MLA to extended all support for completion of the rail route project. Patnaik further directed to complete all necessary primary works for running passenger trains on the route.

The Chief Minister said: “The completion of the railway line would fulfill the long-standing wish of the residents of Kendrapara district. And, this would mark the first railway communication to Kendrapara district.”

Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanav Behera, Kendrapara MP Anubav Mohanty, Mahakalpada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Kendrapara MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera and Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, and other senior officers were present in the review meeting.