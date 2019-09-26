Naveen Directs RTOs To Restrict Interference Of Middlemen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to restrict interference of middlemen in the issuance of driving licences and other vehicle-related documents at the transport offices within 15 days.

Addressing district collectors, SPs and RTOs in the state through video conferencing, Patnaik said he was deeply saddened by the fact that 5000 people, mostly youth, die in road accidents in the state every year due to lack of awareness on traffic regimen. He said such accidents lead to socio-economic imparities and added that a collective effort is needed to counter the problem.

The Odisha Chief Minister directed the officials to take stringent measures against drunken and rash driving and said regular checking must go on to banish such crime. He said the officials must come forward to provide immediate medical facility to the victims of road accidents.

Patnaik urged the district officials to get rid of RTOs of middlemen in a fortnight and asked them to undertake awareness campaigns on traffic involving school and college students. He further urged the officials to set up special counters in rural areas and requested them to ensure that the common man is not harassed.

The Chief Minister thanked the RTO officials to work on Sundays and holidays to provide service to the people.

Minister for Transport and Commerce, Padmanav Behera, CM’s advisor R Balkrishnan, Police DG, special secretary of commerce and transport and secretary in charge of 5Ts were present during the video conferencing.