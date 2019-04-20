Naveen criticises BJP-led Centre over non-revision of coal royalty

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik again criticised the BJP-led Union Government for non-revision of coal royalty during the last five years.

Addressing an election meeting at Talcher, Patnaik said, “Centre takes thousand of crore of rupees from coal but it is not revising the royalty for the state.’ Mr Patnaik said though the revision of coal royalty would take five minutes, the central government failed to revise the coal royalty in the last five years.”

He said while the central government earned a huge amount from the coal, Talcher and Jharsuguda have got pollution only.”Though MCL and NTPC earn thousand of crores but do nothing for the development of the local area,” the BJD Chief said.

“Are the BJP leaders working for their ‘Contractor Friends’? Isn’t it negligence to the youths of Odisha? Why are the Central BJP leaders sitting tight over the issue?” the BJP supremo questioned.

Patnaik also alleged that “the BJP has started ransacking EVMs out of fear after the second phase polls”. “They don’t pay respect to the law and the public opinion,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister also said that 40 lakh farmers have been benefitted by the KALIA scheme, and assured the people to pay two installments of KALIA Yojana of Rs. 10,000 to each farmer listed in the scheme on the first day of his government.

The BJD chief also slammed the Union Government for halting distribution of assistance to Odisha farmers under the KALIA scheme. He said, “No one can stop KALIA Yojana till I am there.”

Patnaik further said the central BJP leaders are not seen during natural calamities like flood and drought but visit the state when the election comes. He urged the people to give them befitting reply in the elections.