Naveen congrulates DRDO for successful flight test of ABHYAS drone

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for conducting a successful flight test of ABHYAS drone.

The flight test of ABHYAS – High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was held at Chandipur in Balasore district yesterday.

Patnaik took to his Twitter account to acknowledge the capabilities of the DRDO that represents the country’s strength and wrote, it strengthens India’s defense capabilities in the air space.”

Congratulate @DRDO_India for successful flight test of #ABHYAS – High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from Interim Test Range, Chandipur, #Odisha. It strengthens India’s defense capabilities in the air space. #DRDO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 14, 2019



The flight test was tracked by various Radars and Electro Optic Systems and the configuration of ABHYAS is designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine that uses indigenously developed MEMS-based navigation system.

ABHYAS is drone involving designed for an autonomous flight with the help of an autopilot.

Describing the trial “successful”, officials said the missile, which is capable of loitering and cruising at 0.7 Mach at altitude as low as 100 meters, covered the distance to the designated target in 42 minutes and 23 seconds.