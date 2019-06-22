Naveen congratulates women’s rugby team for historic win

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday congratulated India women’s rugby team for scripting history by registering their first ever international 15s victory.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Naveen wrote, “Congratulate @RugbyIndia Women’s team on the historic and the very first #Rugby 15s international win. India has truly arrived in the game and future looks very bright for our girls. Wish them my best.”

The historic win came against Singapore in the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship Division 1 as India won 21-19. Sumitra Nayak, who hails from Jajpur district in Odisha, handed India the win after kicking a penalty in the dying minutes.

The tournament was one of the qualifying rounds for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand.