Naveen congratulates women’s hockey team for clinching FIH Series Finals

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated Indian Women’s Hockey team on clinching gold at the FIH Women’s Series Finals Hiroshima 2019.

The Indian Women’s Hockey team defeated hosts Japan 3-1 in the final match of the FIH Women’s Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 held at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium today.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Patnaik wrote, “Congratulate @thehockeyindia Eves on clinching gold at #FIHSeriesFinals 2019 in Hiroshima with an emphatic victory over host Japan. Best wishes to the team. #RoadToTokyo.”

The Indian team was helped by an early goal from Captain Rani in the 3rd minute but conceded an equalizer in the 11th minute as Japan’s Kanon Mori scored. A brace from Gurjit Kaur scored in the 45th and 60th minutes saw India register an emphatic victory.

With this, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team have qualified for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 set to take place later this year, which is a qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The CM also congratulated ace para shuttler Pramod Bhagat on winning gold in singles & doubles category at Irish Para-Badminton International Tournament, Dublin. “The nation is proud of you,” he said.