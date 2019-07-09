Naveen congratulates weightlifter Bhaktaram Desti on winning gold medal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated Odisha’s weightlifter Bhaktaram Desti for clinching a gold medal in Commonwealth Championship.

The 20-year-old clinched the yellow metal in the 49kg category of Commonwealth Championship held in South Pacific island nation of Samoa.

The CM took to his Twitter and wrote, “Congratulate #Odisha weightlifter Bhaktaram Desti on winning gold medal in 49kg category in Commonwealth Championship held in South Pacific island nation of Samoa. Wish him best for future.”

Desti, who hails from poor farmer family of RSC-4 village in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri, was selected to the Sports Hostel in Berhampur in 2014. From where he was selected for the training in weightlifting.

Following his sterling performance in the state level weightlifting championship in 2016, he was selected in the state team to participate in 62nd School National Games at Warangal in Andhra Pradesh in the same year.

Later, he won gold in 1st Khelo India School Games in 2018 and gold in Youth National Championship setting a new national record same year.