Naveen congratulates TTFI, OSTTA for associating to host Commonwealth TT Ch’ship

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) for partnering with the State government in order to host 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack.

The BJD Supremo took to Twitter and wrote:

<>

Congratulate @TableTennisInd & @Odishaeleven for partnering with #Odisha to host 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in #Cuttack. It adds another feather in #Odisha’s cap and further cements its position as sports capital of India. Wish it to be a resounding success. pic.twitter.com/NpdgGUYgYz — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 2, 2019



</>

After successfully hosting international sports events like the Hockey World Cup, Odisha is all set to organise the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack from July 17 to 22.

Odisha government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with state’s table tennis body and TTFI to host the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship.

The previous two Commonwealth Championships, 2013 and 2015, have also been held in India.