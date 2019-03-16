Naveen congratulates three Odias for receiving Padma Shri awards

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday congratulated three personalities from Odisha for receiving Padma Shri awards from President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind conferred the Padma Shri, country’s fourth-highest civilian award, to the three Odias at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The three awardees are Daitari Naik, Kamala Pujari and Devarapalli Prakash Rao. They were conferred the awards for their commendable contribution in their respective fields.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Daitari Naik, Kamala Pujari and Devarapalli Prakash Rao for being honoured with Padma Shri awards in New Delhi. Your commendable works have set an example in the society and it is inspiring for all. The people of Odisha are proud for you,” Naveen tweeted in Odia.

<>



</>

Notably, social worker Daitari Naik of Baitarani village under Banspal block of Keonjhar district has carved out a 3-km long canal from a mountain stream to water his and his neighbouring agricultural fields. Naik had single-handedly carved out the canal from the Gonasika mountains so that the water stream could irrigate the parched land below.

Similarly, agriculturist Kamala Pujari, who hails from the tribal-dominated Koraput district, received the honour for preserving hundreds of local varieties of paddy and promoting organic farming. She is also known for having persuaded villagers in her area to shun chemical fertilisers and adopt organic farming for a better harvest and soil fertility.

Moreover, social worker and educationist D Prakash Rao, a small tea seller, was conferred with the honour for helping children from the slums in Cuttack to get an education.