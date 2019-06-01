Naveen congratulates Surya Narayan Patro for being elected as Odisha Assembly Speaker

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Surya Narayan Patro
10

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated senior leader Surya Narayan Patro for being elected as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly on Saturday.

Patnaik took to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “Wish, under his leadership, the august House continues to work for the welfare of the people of Odisha, in a true democratic spirit.”

<>

Related Posts

One killed, 4 injured as YSRCP, TDP workers clash in Andhra…

Cong won’t stake claim for Leader of Opposition in Lok…

Plus II Science results to be declared on June 3


</>

Digapahandi MLA Surya Narayan Patro unanimously elected as the speaker of the House.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tabled the proposal while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh and other members of the Assembly supported it. Pro-tem Speaker Amar Prasad Satpathy then invited Patro to take charge as Speaker.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.