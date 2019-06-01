Naveen congratulates Surya Narayan Patro for being elected as Odisha Assembly Speaker

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated senior leader Surya Narayan Patro for being elected as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly on Saturday.

Patnaik took to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “Wish, under his leadership, the august House continues to work for the welfare of the people of Odisha, in a true democratic spirit.”

Digapahandi MLA Surya Narayan Patro unanimously elected as the speaker of the House.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tabled the proposal while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh and other members of the Assembly supported it. Pro-tem Speaker Amar Prasad Satpathy then invited Patro to take charge as Speaker.