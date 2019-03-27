Naveen congratulates scientists for successfully test-firing Anti-Satellite missile

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully conducting an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test today.

Congratulating the ISRO and DRDO scientists, Patnaik tweeted: “Congratulate scientists of #ISRO and DRDO on successfully demonstrating ability of anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, as part of #MissionShakti. The scientific feat will significantly bolster country’s security in space.”

It is worth mentioning here that the DRDO today successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test ‘Mission Shakti’ from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

A DRDO-developed Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode.