Naveen congratulates PM Modi on taking oath for 2nd term

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the Prime Minister of the nation for the second consecutive term.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Patnaik extended best wishes to Modi and his entire team to take India further on the path of inclusive development.

Congratulate @narendramodi ji on taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time. Best wishes to your entire team to take India further on the path of inclusive development. Look forward to working together for a prosperous #NewOdisha — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 30, 2019



President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. Over 50 ministers joined him in the swearing-in held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of 8,000 guests including world leaders, dignitaries, politicians, celebrities and industrialists.