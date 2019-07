Naveen congratulates Odisha chess stars on clinching bronze in CWC Ch’ship

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated chess stars Yashita Rout, Shreyash Shuvam Patnaik and Nilsu Pattnayak from Odisha on clinching bronze Commonwealth Chess Championship in New Delhi.

Chief Minister took to Twitter and congratulated the players for their victory in the tournament.

Congratulate Odisha’s chess stars Yashita Rout, Shreyash Shuvam Patnaik and Nilsu Pattnayak on claiming bronze in U-12 (Girl), U-12 (Open) and U-20 (Open) categories of #CommonwealthChessChampionship in New Delhi. Wish them best for future. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 8, 2019



Yashita Rout, Shreyash Shuvam Patnaik, and Nilsu Pattnayak won bronze in U-12 (Girl), U-12 (Open) and U-20 (Open) categories of the tournament.