Naveen congratulates Odia hockey players for selection in National teams

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the four Odia Hockey players for getting selected in the National teams for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha.

Odisha defender Amit Rohidas has found a place in Indian Men’s Hockey team while Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz and Namita Toppo, have been selected in Indian Women’s Hockey team for Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote:

Congratulate hockey players from #Odisha, Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz and Namita Toppo for making it to 18-Member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the @FIH_Hockey Olympic Qualifiers to be played at #KalingaStadium, #Bhubaneswar. Best wishes to be team. #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/6bZsk7mFEO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 18, 2019

Notably, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha is scheduled to be played at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on November 1 and 2.