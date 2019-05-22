Naveen congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C46

Naveen congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C46
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated ISRO on successfully launching the earth observation satellite RISAT2B onboard PSLV-C46.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote that the satellite will “serve as an eye in the sky for the nation.”

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully launched the RISAT-2B earth observation satellite PSLV-C46 into space from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C46

