Naveen congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C46

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated ISRO on successfully launching the earth observation satellite RISAT2B onboard PSLV-C46.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote that the satellite will “serve as an eye in the sky for the nation.”

Congratulate @isro on successful launch of earth observation satellite #RISAT2B on-board #PSLVC46. It will serve as an eye in the sky for the nation, augmenting country’s surveillance capabilities in the field of defence, agriculture, forestry and disaster management. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 22, 2019



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully launched the RISAT-2B earth observation satellite PSLV-C46 into space from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

