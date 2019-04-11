Naveen congratulates India eves for hockey series win in Malaysia

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated Indian Women’s Hockey Team for winning a five-match bilateral series 4-0 against Malaysia.

The Women’s Hockey Team remained unbeaten through the five-match series as they clinched the fifth match with a 1-0 win against Malaysia today.

Patnaik took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Congratulate Indian Women’s Hockey Team for their spectacular performance in the 5-match bi-lateral series against host Malaysia and winning the series 4-0. Best wishes to the team.”

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 11, 2019



The India eves beat the hosts 3-0 in the series opener while in second match the visitors registered a 5-0 victory. Similarly, the third match was a 4-4 draw while the Indian woman’s team won the last two matches 1-0 respectively.