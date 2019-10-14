Naveen congratulates India-born Abhijeet Banerjee on winning Nobel Prize

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated the three Nobel prize awardee on winning Nobel prize 2019 for Economics.

Naveen specially congratulated India-born Abhijeet Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo for contributing their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

Taking to twitter Patnaik wrote <>

Congratulations to India-born #AbhijeetBanerjee on winning #NobelPrize2019 for Economics along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their experimental approach to alleviate global poverty. Nation is so proud of you. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 14, 2019

</>

Notably, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

The three were awarded the prize, officially known as the ‘Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel’, for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

India born, Banerjee was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Harvard University, where he received his PhD in 1988. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).