Naveen congratulates India-born Abhijeet Banerjee on winning Nobel Prize

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Nobel Prize
20

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated the three Nobel prize awardee on winning Nobel prize 2019 for Economics.

Naveen specially congratulated India-born Abhijeet Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo for contributing their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

Taking to twitter Patnaik wrote <>

Related Posts

Elderly woman drowns in Sweta Ganga lake in Puri

Naveen Inaugurates 3rd edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar in…

Private Sector Multi-speciality Hospital to come up soon in…

</>

Notably, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

The three were awarded the prize, officially known as the ‘Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel’, for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

India born, Banerjee was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Harvard University, where he received his PhD in 1988. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Elderly woman drowns in Sweta Ganga lake in Puri

Naveen Inaugurates 3rd edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar in…

Private Sector Multi-speciality Hospital to come up soon in…

1 of 5,573