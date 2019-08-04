Naveen congratulates DRDO on successful test firing of QRSAM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test-firing of Surface-to-Air Missile.

The all-weather and all-terrain state-of-the-art Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) was successfully flight-tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

Patnaik took to microblogging site Twitter to congratulate DRDO and Indian Army on achieving the significant milestone and said it would further strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities.

Two missiles, developed by DRDO, were tested against two live targets meeting complete mission objectives of engaging the targets. QRSAM, with many state of the art technologies, engaged the targets at different ranges and altitudes.

The systems have been tested in final configuration with RADAR mounted on a vehicle & missiles on the launcher.

The systems are equipped with indigenously-developed Phased array radar, Inertial Navigation System, Data Link & RF seeker.

The entire mission was captured by various Electro-Optical Tracking Systems, Radar Systems and Telemetry Systems.

The system is being developed for Indian Army with search and track on move capability with very short reaction time.

