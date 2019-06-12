Naveen congratulates DRDO for successfully test firing HSTDV

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated DRDO for successfully test firing  Hypersonic Technology Defence Vehicle (HSTDV) from Abdul Kalam Island.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Naveen congratulated the DRDO for the success and said the HSTDV will ” bolsters India’s defence capability in air space”.

The Hypersonic Technology Defence Vehicle (HSTDV) was test-fired from launch pad number 4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island at 11.22 am.

The HSTDV by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) can move upto an altitude of 32.5 km (20 miles) in 20 seconds.

