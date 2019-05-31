Naveen congratulates Dharmendra, Pratap for being sworn in as Union ministers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi for being sworn in as Union ministers in new Modi government.

Patnaik took to the microblogging site and extended his best wishes to both the politicians of the state. The Biju Janata Dal Supremo also wished for their success and hoped for them to become ” the voice of Odisha at Centre.”

Congratulate @dpradhanbjp ji and @pcsarangi ji on being sworn in as Union ministers. Wish you success in living upto the aspirations of every single Indian and presenting the voice of #Odisha at Center. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 31, 2019



Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on Thursday evening.

While Pradhan was the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in the first Modi government, the 64-year-old school teacher-turned-politician was termed as Odisha’s Narendra Modi for his austere lifestyle.